Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 19, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason for the signal was the threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction
Recall
In October 2025, Russia launched 5,300 attack drones against Ukraine, which is less than 5,500 in September 2025. The decrease in the number of attacks is likely due to deteriorating weather conditions, as well as a decrease in the pace of long-range aviation bombing.
