03:55 AM • 8578 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3900 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 17513 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 14586 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 14025 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11062 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10077 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14100 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 42948 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36663 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Overnight, 57 out of 69 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 57 enemy UAVs; hits by 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations.

Overnight, 57 out of 69 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 drones overnight, 57 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 15), the enemy attacked with 69 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 57 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 10 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

