Overnight, 57 out of 69 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 69 drones overnight, 57 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 15), the enemy attacked with 69 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 57 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 10 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

