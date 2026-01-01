Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve: 176 were neutralized, but there were hits
Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve, 176 of them were shot down or suppressed, but 24 hit 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 1, 2026 (from 18:00 on December 31, 2025), the enemy attacked with 205 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory, about 130 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 176 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.
The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
