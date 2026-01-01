Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve: 176 were neutralized, but there were hits

$42.390.17
December 31, 08:23 PM • 35567 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 43478 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 22549 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 23750 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 22599 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21668 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24338 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20608 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18153 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16423 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 10432 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 10125 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 10882 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 34239 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 7252 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 35539 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 29030 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 72616 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 72142 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 65568 views
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 4914 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 5960 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 29035 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 14855 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 21851 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve: 176 were neutralized, but there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs on New Year's Eve from December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Of these, 176 were shot down or suppressed, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve: 176 were neutralized, but there were hits

Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve, 176 of them were shot down or suppressed, but 24 hit 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 1, 2026 (from 18:00 on December 31, 2025), the enemy attacked with 205 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory, about 130 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 176 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Due to Russia's night attack on Odesa, infrastructure and buildings were damaged: consequences shown01.01.26, 08:38 • 494 views

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity01.01.26, 08:19 • 532 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
New Year
Social network
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk