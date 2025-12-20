Russians attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 51 UAVs: hits recorded in 15 locations

On the night of December 20, Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 51 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones, about 30 of which were "Shaheds." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched missiles and drones from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the Russian settlements of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 31 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, hits by ballistic missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations.

Recall

Last day, December 19, 165 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that the Defense Forces hit the Russian military ship of project 22460 "Okhotnik" in the Caspian Sea. In addition, a drilling platform of the "Lukoil" company and the RSP-6M2 radar system in occupied Crimea were hit.