07:13 AM • 450 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 12635 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 26746 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 19916 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 26825 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 36698 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 28830 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 56564 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 40133 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 20257 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
Russians attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 51 UAVs: hits recorded in 15 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of December 20, Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 51 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy UAVs, and hits from ballistic missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded in 15 locations.

Russians attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 51 UAVs: hits recorded in 15 locations

On the night of December 20, Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 51 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones, about 30 of which were "Shaheds." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched missiles and drones from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the Russian settlements of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 31 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, hits by ballistic missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations.

Recall

Last day, December 19, 165 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile and 55 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that the Defense Forces hit the Russian military ship of project 22460 "Okhotnik" in the Caspian Sea. In addition, a drilling platform of the "Lukoil" company and the RSP-6M2 radar system in occupied Crimea were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

