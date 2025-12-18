$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2568 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10874 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11448 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12453 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14683 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12196 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18306 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10767 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8358 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
63 out of 82 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5266 views

Russia launched 82 drones at Ukraine overnight, 63 of which were shot down or suppressed. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

63 out of 82 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations

Russia launched 82 drones at Ukraine overnight, 63 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 18 (from 18:00 on December 17), the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.  19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 8 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.12.25, 07:44 • 12790 views

