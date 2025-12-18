63 out of 82 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations

Russia launched 82 drones at Ukraine overnight, 63 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 18 (from 18:00 on December 17), the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 8 locations.