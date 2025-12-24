60 out of 116 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 19 locations: details from the Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones overnight, 60 of them were neutralized, but 48 hit 19 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 24 (from 19:00 on December 23), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

"The enemy directed a significant number of attack UAVs at a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region," the report says.

Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 60 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 48 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.