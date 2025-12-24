60 out of 116 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 19 locations: details from the Air Force

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 16528 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 31135 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 39166 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 47693 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 33597 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 38538 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 20278 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18588 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24116 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39518 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 10716 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 9908 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 12333 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 6858 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 6378 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 39167 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 26991 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 47694 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 38539 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 96229 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 25974 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 24382 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27899 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29927 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 52517 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

60 out of 116 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 19 locations: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On the night of December 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 attack UAVs, 60 of which were neutralized. 48 drones hit 19 locations, including a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region.

60 out of 116 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 19 locations: details from the Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones overnight, 60 of them were neutralized, but 48 hit 19 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 24 (from 19:00 on December 23), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

"The enemy directed a significant number of attack UAVs at a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region," the report says.

Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv24.12.25, 02:39 • 12396 views

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 60 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  48 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The enemy, as indicated, continues the drone attack.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine