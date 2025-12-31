101 out of 127 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 127 drones overnight, 101 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 31 (from 18:00 on December 30), the enemy attacked with 127 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 101 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The enemy continues the drone attack. Combat operations are ongoing, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

