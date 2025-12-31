$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM • 17146 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 44425 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 32723 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 29294 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 28143 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 20475 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19094 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23941 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 38949 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22899 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
101 out of 127 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On the night of December 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 127 attack UAVs of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 101 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

101 out of 127 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 127 drones overnight, 101 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 31 (from 18:00 on December 30), the enemy attacked with 127 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 101 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The enemy continues the drone attack. Combat operations are ongoing, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 552 UAVs: General Staff clarified data on enemy losses31.12.25, 07:44 • 636 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine