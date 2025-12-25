Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night: 106 neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night, 106 of them were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 15 places, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 25 (from 19:00 on December 24), the enemy attacked with 131 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk - TOT, Hvardiiske, Chauda - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The enemy continues the drone attack.

