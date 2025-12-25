Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night: 106 neutralized

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 28472 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 43609 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 25304 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 36405 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41192 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 22068 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22462 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36898 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52551 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72201 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
85%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 daysDecember 24, 09:21 PM • 6134 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 7342 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 11929 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 8134 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 14625 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 28472 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 22286 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 43609 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 36405 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Melania Trump
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 14487 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25975 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13854 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 39622 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 35437 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night: 106 neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

On the night of December 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones, mostly Shahed. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 106 enemy UAVs, and hits were recorded in 15 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night: 106 neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones on Christmas night, 106 of them were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 15 places, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 25 (from 19:00 on December 24), the enemy attacked with 131 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk - TOT, Hvardiiske, Chauda - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The enemy continues the drone attack.

Russian attack on Odesa region on December 25: one killed and injured, infrastructure damaged25.12.25, 08:43 • 622 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk