Russian attack on Odesa region on December 25: one killed and injured, infrastructure damaged

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of December 25, Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. One person was killed, and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the attack, administrative, production, and warehouse premises were damaged. Fires broke out at some facilities, which were extinguished by rescuers.

The body of the deceased person was recovered from under the rubble, and two injured people are receiving necessary assistance, including medical care.

All emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the strikes are being eliminated, and new war crimes of the aggressor country are being recorded - Kiper stated.

Recall

The port of Pivdennyi in Odesa region is open for ships to enter and exit after an oil spill in the Black Sea as a result of recent massive Russian attacks.