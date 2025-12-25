$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 27694 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 42364 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 24740 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 35447 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 40337 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 21837 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22293 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36831 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52483 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72146 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Russian attack on Odesa region on December 25: one killed and injured, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

As a result of the night attack by Russians on the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region, one person was killed and two more were injured. Administrative, production, and warehouse premises were damaged, and fires broke out.

Russian attack on Odesa region on December 25: one killed and injured, infrastructure damaged
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of December 25, Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. One person was killed, and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the attack, administrative, production, and warehouse premises were damaged. Fires broke out at some facilities, which were extinguished by rescuers.

The body of the deceased person was recovered from under the rubble, and two injured people are receiving necessary assistance, including medical care.

All emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the strikes are being eliminated, and new war crimes of the aggressor country are being recorded

- Kiper stated.

Recall

The port of Pivdennyi in Odesa region is open for ships to enter and exit after an oil spill in the Black Sea as a result of recent massive Russian attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Black Sea