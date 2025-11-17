Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with Macron: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron, as evidenced by the broadcast of the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Macron met Zelenskyy at an official ceremony.

According to Le Monde, this happened at the Villacoublay military airbase, southwest of Paris. The two leaders greeted each other to the sound of national anthems performed by a brass band.

The President of Ukraine is in the French capital to sign an arms agreement, which he calls "historic" for "strengthening" Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters

Together with Emmanuel Macron, industry representatives will present to the President the French Rafale fighter jet and its weaponry, the next-generation SAMP-T air defense system, and several unmanned aerial vehicles. After this, a "letter of intent" will be signed, the exact details of which are not disclosed.