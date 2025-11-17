Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with Macron: details

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1322 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17625 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15519 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13089 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16738 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14619 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24771 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33755 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65912 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17629 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65914 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61106 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115743 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96344 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Troels Lund Poulsen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2692 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4184 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15209 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34565 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115743 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with Macron: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with Emmanuel Macron at Villacoublay Air Base. They will sign an arms agreement.

Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with Macron: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron, as evidenced by the broadcast of the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Macron met Zelenskyy at an official ceremony.

According to Le Monde, this happened at the Villacoublay military airbase, southwest of Paris. The two leaders greeted each other to the sound of national anthems performed by a brass band.

The President of Ukraine is in the French capital to sign an arms agreement, which he calls "historic" for "strengthening" Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters17.11.25, 08:47 • 2386 views

Together with Emmanuel Macron, industry representatives will present to the President the French Rafale fighter jet and its weaponry, the next-generation SAMP-T air defense system, and several unmanned aerial vehicles. After this, a "letter of intent" will be signed, the exact details of which are not disclosed.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine