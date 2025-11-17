Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3312 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 712 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
05:28 AM • 8512 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 7486 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 22135 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 39542 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 32809 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59501 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32391 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36956 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approvalNovember 16, 10:38 PM • 7664 views
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 4874 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 10598 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff02:30 AM • 7494 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 20315 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3316 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59502 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 55563 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107839 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 90927 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Tusk
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 12425 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 31969 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107839 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 40300 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 55830 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign agreements with France on the supply of air defense systems, missiles, and fighter jets. Sources report plans for Rafale fighter jets and additional SAMP/T air defense systems.

Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign agreements with France on Monday for the supply of air defense systems, missiles, and combat aircraft, with sources indicating plans for Rafale fighter jets, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy is in Paris on Monday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron to host Zelenskyy in Paris early this week - report14.11.25, 13:00 • 3217 views

"...a historic agreement with France has been prepared, which provides for a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit program, it will take place on Monday," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks on how France can provide greater military support for Ukraine's air defense, despite political and budgetary instability in Paris, which casts doubt on the actual scope of French aid, the publication notes.

Last month, Macron promised to offer more Mirage fighter jets, although he initially pledged to supply six, as well as a new batch of Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles produced by the European group MBDA for SAMP/T anti-aircraft batteries.

However, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Monday's visit will bring more to Ukraine. "It could include a 10-year strategic aviation agreement, signaling the supply of Dassault-made Rafale multi-role combat aircraft to Kyiv," the publication states.

Some, reportedly, may come directly from French stocks, although the bulk will be long-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its fleet to 250 combat aircraft, including American F-16s and Swedish Gripens.

Operating modern aircraft will take time, given the rigorous training program for future pilots, the publication claims.

Two sources said on Monday that agreements could also be concluded for the supply of additional SAMP/T air defense systems from existing French stocks or within long-term orders for new generation systems, including missiles and anti-drone systems.

Sources said it was not yet clear how these agreements would be financed.

At a press conference before Zelenskyy's visit, Macron's administration stated that the goal is "to put advanced French expertise in armaments at the service of Ukraine's defense" and "to enable it to acquire the systems necessary to respond to Russian aggression."

On Monday morning, Zelenskyy will attend a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, and then in the afternoon will sign a letter of intent and contracts, according to the program of the French president's office, which does not contain details.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French companies working in the drone sector to discuss opportunities for combining efforts.

Addition

As the publication notes, France, along with Great Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries ready to send troops and resources to Ukraine or along its western borders after a peace agreement with Russia. The main goal is to provide Ukraine with sufficient long-term military and economic assistance to maintain its army at an adequate level to deter any future Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Dassault Rafale
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon