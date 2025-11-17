Zelenskyy in France today for air defense and fighter jet deals, possibly Rafale - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign agreements with France on Monday for the supply of air defense systems, missiles, and combat aircraft, with sources indicating plans for Rafale fighter jets, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Zelenskyy is in Paris on Monday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"...a historic agreement with France has been prepared, which provides for a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit program, it will take place on Monday," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks on how France can provide greater military support for Ukraine's air defense, despite political and budgetary instability in Paris, which casts doubt on the actual scope of French aid, the publication notes.

Last month, Macron promised to offer more Mirage fighter jets, although he initially pledged to supply six, as well as a new batch of Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles produced by the European group MBDA for SAMP/T anti-aircraft batteries.

However, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Monday's visit will bring more to Ukraine. "It could include a 10-year strategic aviation agreement, signaling the supply of Dassault-made Rafale multi-role combat aircraft to Kyiv," the publication states.

Some, reportedly, may come directly from French stocks, although the bulk will be long-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its fleet to 250 combat aircraft, including American F-16s and Swedish Gripens.

Operating modern aircraft will take time, given the rigorous training program for future pilots, the publication claims.

Two sources said on Monday that agreements could also be concluded for the supply of additional SAMP/T air defense systems from existing French stocks or within long-term orders for new generation systems, including missiles and anti-drone systems.

Sources said it was not yet clear how these agreements would be financed.

At a press conference before Zelenskyy's visit, Macron's administration stated that the goal is "to put advanced French expertise in armaments at the service of Ukraine's defense" and "to enable it to acquire the systems necessary to respond to Russian aggression."

On Monday morning, Zelenskyy will attend a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, and then in the afternoon will sign a letter of intent and contracts, according to the program of the French president's office, which does not contain details.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French companies working in the drone sector to discuss opportunities for combining efforts.

As the publication notes, France, along with Great Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries ready to send troops and resources to Ukraine or along its western borders after a peace agreement with Russia. The main goal is to provide Ukraine with sufficient long-term military and economic assistance to maintain its army at an adequate level to deter any future Russian attack.