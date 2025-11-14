Macron to host Zelenskyy in Paris early this week - report
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday. The meeting will reaffirm France's commitment to Ukraine and discuss bilateral cooperation in the energy, economic, and defense sectors.
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday, UNN reports, citing Le Monde.
Details
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Paris on Monday "will confirm France's long-term commitment to Ukraine and maintain the momentum of work on security guarantees" within the framework of the "coalition of the willing" supporting Kyiv, the Élysée Palace explained.
The meeting between the French President and his Ukrainian counterpart will also provide an opportunity to "discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy, economic, and defense sectors."
