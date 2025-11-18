US sanctions against Russia: Congress, with Trump's support, to advance bipartisan bill - Graham

US President Donald Trump supported the advancement of a bipartisan bill in Congress regarding sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Republican Lindsey Graham on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

According to Graham, this bill will give Trump "more tools to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine." He added that this bill will allow the imposition of secondary sanctions and tariffs (at Trump's discretion – ed.) against countries that continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas.

This bill is designed to give President Trump more flexibility and power to push Putin towards peace talks – Graham said.

He also added that sanctions against two leading Russian companies ("Rosneft" and "Lukoil" - ed.) "significantly changed the situation."

Recall

