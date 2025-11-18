Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Turkey on Wednesday, November 19, and join scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Turkish source told Reuters, UNN reports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he plans to go to Turkey after his visit to Spain today, adding that Ukraine is "preparing to intensify negotiations" and has "developed solutions" that it will offer to its partners.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) commented, stating that "a restart of peace initiatives is needed, and news about it is a good sign." "In this case, various parties will have to use tools to influence Russia to end the war," noted Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the NSDC.

Witkoff led Washington's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow several times.

He helped achieve a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, and, as Sky News writes, last month said that achieving peace agreements "is becoming contagious for him."