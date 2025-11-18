$42.070.02
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9532 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11412 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49364 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42554 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41318 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35177 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66527 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3878 views

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 to join talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff, who previously participated in diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire, met with Putin.

Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Turkey on Wednesday, November 19, and join scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Turkish source told Reuters, UNN reports.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on Wednesday and join scheduled talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- Reuters journalist Ahmed Rashid reported on X on Tuesday, citing a Turkish source.

Addition

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he plans to go to Turkey after his visit to Spain today, adding that Ukraine is "preparing to intensify negotiations" and has "developed solutions" that it will offer to its partners.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) commented, stating that "a restart of peace initiatives is needed, and news about it is a good sign." "In this case, various parties will have to use tools to influence Russia to end the war," noted Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the NSDC.

Witkoff led Washington's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow several times.

He helped achieve a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, and, as Sky News writes, last month said that achieving peace agreements "is becoming contagious for him."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Israel
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Spain
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gaza Strip
Ukraine