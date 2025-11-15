Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced agreements on the release of 1,200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, I held consultations these days with the mediation of partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates regarding the resumption of the exchange process and the release of our people from Russian captivity.

As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements. This refers to the release of 1,200 Ukrainians."

Umerov said that technical consultations will be held in the near future to consolidate all procedural and organizational issues.

We are working without pauses so that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity can celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home – at the family table and next to their loved ones - he added.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held meetings in Turkey with the Minister of Defense, the head of intelligence, and the President's advisor. Prisoner exchanges and deepening defense cooperation, including joint projects and technologies, were discussed.