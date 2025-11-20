$42.090.00
Trump's plan for Ukraine is unrealistic, and the chances of it being implemented are extremely small - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris believes that Donald Trump's "peace" plan for the war in Ukraine is unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. It envisages territorial concessions from Ukraine and Russia's de facto control over Donbas.

Trump's plan for Ukraine is unrealistic, and the chances of it being implemented are extremely small - The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which involves territorial and other concessions from Ukraine, is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small. This is reported by The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris, according to UNN.

Details

The main question is how comparable this plan is to the real state of affairs with reality - there are real grounds for skepticism. As the analyst noted, the purpose of this plan is to soften Ukraine's objections to other points of the plan (in particular, the issue of territorial integrity) and to prevent Russia from resuming the war at a time convenient for the Kremlin.

At the same time, for Ukraine, the concessions expected by the Trump administration are unacceptable. If Washington believes that the loss of Pokrovsk, and with it - all of Donetsk and Luhansk regions - is a matter of time, then Kyiv considers such forecasts not only a defeat, but also a disrespect for the victims among both military and civilians.

Also, Trump's proposal, according to Daniel DePetris, is more than strange for Ukraine.

First, it contradicts Trump's entire idea that he is abandoning security commitments that should not be demanded of the American military.

Secondly, according to the analyst, including Ukraine under the American security "umbrella" will be no different from offering Kyiv NATO membership.

Context

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump's administration is secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The same publication later reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

The 28-point plan allegedly provides that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws its troops will be considered demilitarized, and the Russian Federation will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions - in particular, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the control lines will mostly remain frozen, and Russia will return some of the lands after negotiations.

Recall

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
