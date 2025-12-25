Libyan army commander's death in Turkey: experts begin analyzing black boxes

Turkish rescuers search for plane wreckage. Photo: AP

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that experts have begun analyzing the black boxes found after the plane crash in Turkey, which killed eight people, including the head of military units in western Libya. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Experts have begun analyzing the black boxes recovered from the plane that crashed in Turkey, killing eight people, including the military leader of western Libya, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday. The investigation was conducted in cooperation with Libyan officials - the publication writes.

It is noted that a private plane carrying General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officers, and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after taking off from Ankara, the capital of Turkey, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials stated that the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

Al-Haddad was a key military commander in western Libya and played a crucial role in ongoing UN efforts to unify the Libyan armed forces, which, like Libya's state institutions, have split into two.

Recall

A private Falcon 50 aircraft carrying the head of the Libyan General Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radar contact after taking off from Ankara. Contact with the plane, which was heading to Tripoli, was lost at 20:52 after a request for an emergency landing.

Turkish rescuers found the flight recorders of the private Falcon 50 aircraft that crashed near Ankara the day before. The crash killed the head of the Libyan armed forces, Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad, and four of his assistants.