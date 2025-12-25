Libyan army commander's death in Turkey: experts begin analyzing black boxes

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 10711 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 36758 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 40985 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 51141 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 27672 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 22252 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 16945 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 60100 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 76567 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 34251 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
5m/s
78%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 14105 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 12667 views
Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly UkrainiansPhoto03:38 PM • 4314 views
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency03:49 PM • 4594 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 8572 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 36758 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 60100 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 44119 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 76567 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 62178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Village
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 8584 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 12673 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 14115 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 18755 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 24787 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times

Libyan army commander's death in Turkey: experts begin analyzing black boxes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that experts have begun analyzing the black boxes of the crashed plane, which killed eight people, including the head of military units in western Libya. Libyan officials cited a technical malfunction of the aircraft as the cause of the crash.

Libyan army commander's death in Turkey: experts begin analyzing black boxes
Turkish rescuers search for plane wreckage. Photo: AP

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that experts have begun analyzing the black boxes found after the plane crash in Turkey, which killed eight people, including the head of military units in western Libya. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Experts have begun analyzing the black boxes recovered from the plane that crashed in Turkey, killing eight people, including the military leader of western Libya, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday. The investigation was conducted in cooperation with Libyan officials

- the publication writes.

It is noted that a private plane carrying General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officers, and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after taking off from Ankara, the capital of Turkey, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials stated that the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

Al-Haddad was a key military commander in western Libya and played a crucial role in ongoing UN efforts to unify the Libyan armed forces, which, like Libya's state institutions, have split into two.

Recall

A private Falcon 50 aircraft carrying the head of the Libyan General Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radar contact after taking off from Ankara. Contact with the plane, which was heading to Tripoli, was lost at 20:52 after a request for an emergency landing.

Turkish rescuers found the flight recorders of the private Falcon 50 aircraft that crashed near Ankara the day before. The crash killed the head of the Libyan armed forces, Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad, and four of his assistants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
Associated Press
United Nations
Libya
Ankara
Turkey