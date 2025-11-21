$42.150.06
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
Ukraine denies accepting Trump's peace plan to end the war - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 1326 views

A high-ranking security official for the President of Ukraine denied accepting Donald Trump's peace plan. This plan, developed without consultations with Ukraine and European allies, envisages Russian control over part of Ukrainian territories.

Ukraine denies accepting Trump's peace plan to end the war - Reuters

Official Kyiv denies Ukraine's acceptance of US President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the war, de facto, in Russia's favor. A high-ranking security official of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Washington stated that this plan was allegedly developed after consultations with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. However, Umerov himself denies this.

Moreover, Ukraine's European allies stated that they were not consulted on this plan. They added that they had contacted Donald Trump to get an explanation on this matter.

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Prior to that, Axios reported that the administration of United States President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan provides for actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of part of the lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions by the Russians after negotiations.

Later, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Also, Axios later published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.

At the same time, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called the plan of Donald Trump an information and psychological special operation.

The Telegraph also reports that according to Trump's plan, Russia will pay rent for actual control over the occupied Donbas. However, the amount of this payment is not disclosed.

Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN21.11.25, 10:07 • 19307 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

