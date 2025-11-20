"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war

Photo: https://x.com/SergiyKyslytsya

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia reacted to US President Donald Trump's plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyslytsia's page on the social network "X".

Details

The Ukrainian diplomat stated that the appearance of the plan and its content make him think of IPSO (information-psychological special operation – ed.).

At least two phenomena come to mind - Gosplan - a factory of unrealistic plans and IPSO - a planned manipulation of information to influence people's thoughts and emotions, which differs from ordinary fakes by its thoughtfulness and clear goals - Kyslytsia wrote.

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Axios reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan provides for actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of part of the lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions by the Russians after negotiations.

Later, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.