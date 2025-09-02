$41.370.05
Erdogan stated that Putin and Zelensky are not ready for a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin are not yet ready for a meeting. He held talks with both leaders after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Erdogan stated that Putin and Zelensky are not ready for a meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that neither of them is ready for a meeting yet. Erdoğan told journalists this after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit organized by China, as reported by Milliyet, conveyed by UNN.

Details

We evaluated the results of the recent summit in Alaska, which Putin achieved, and his thoughts on these meetings. His meeting with US President Donald Trump was very important. We also received Putin's opinion on these issues and held several telephone diplomatic meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During these meetings, we had the opportunity to understand Zelenskyy's view of Putin. We also had the opportunity to re-evaluate the results of the Alaska summit

- said Erdoğan.

He noted that he considers Zelenskyy's and Putin's approaches "positive."

When we suggested that there could be an initiative in Turkey to continue the Istanbul process, he agreed: "Why not?" on this issue. However, they are not ready for it yet

- added Erdoğan.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he discussed the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized that Ankara is ready to do "everything possible" to facilitate high-level contacts, and assured that Turkey "will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security after peace is established."

Erdoğan on Monday told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ankara is working to find a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine. He also emphasized that negotiations between the parties in Istanbul contribute to peace efforts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

