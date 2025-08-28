Top managers of defense conglomerate arrested in Turkey for espionage

ASSAN Group Defense General Manager Gürcan Okumuş

Heads of the arms company Assan Group arrested in Turkey as part of a military espionage investigation.

During recent investigations into the case known as "military espionage," it was established that the owner of ASSAN Group had ties to FETÖ and was involved in military espionage activities.

Turkish authorities detained the owner and general manager of Assan Group, a defense and construction conglomerate, as part of a military espionage investigation, the Istanbul prosecutor's office announced late Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office stated that the two men, identified as company owner Emin Öner and general manager Gürcan Okumuş, were detained on suspicion of military espionage and membership in FETÖ, the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt.

According to an official statement, searches continued in the homes and offices of the defendants. In addition, 10 companies operating under the Assan Group were transferred to the trusteeship of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

