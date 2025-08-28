Top managers of defense conglomerate arrested in Turkey for espionage

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 12341 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 23719 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 31729 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 65597 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 46079 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 64912 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 165208 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 88703 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54079 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66923 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 27184 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 43453 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 35822 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 18909 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 16491 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 88035 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 89835 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 165246 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 154846 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 101087 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Warren Buffett
Bill Gates
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Darnytskyi District
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 62353 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 95569 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 98921 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 96167 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 129402 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
The New York Times
ChatGPT

Top managers of defense conglomerate arrested in Turkey for espionage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The owner and CEO of Assan Group have been detained in Turkey on suspicion of military espionage and ties to FETÖ. 10 companies of the group have been placed under trusteeship.

Top managers of defense conglomerate arrested in Turkey for espionage
ASSAN Group Defense General Manager Gürcan Okumuş

Heads of the arms company Assan Group arrested in Turkey as part of a military espionage investigation.

During recent investigations into the case known as "military espionage," it was established that the owner of ASSAN Group had ties to FETÖ and was involved in military espionage activities.

UNN reports with reference to Anadolu Ajansı and Reuters.

Turkish authorities detained the owner and general manager of Assan Group, a defense and construction conglomerate, as part of a military espionage investigation, the Istanbul prosecutor's office announced late Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office stated that the two men, identified as company owner Emin Öner and general manager Gürcan Okumuş, were detained on suspicion of military espionage and membership in FETÖ, the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt.

New wave of arrests in Turkey as part of operation against Istanbul city administration29.07.25, 14:53 • 5018 views

According to an official statement, searches continued in the homes and offices of the defendants. In addition, 10 companies operating under the Assan Group were transferred to the trusteeship of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

Reference

According to the official position, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has been appointed as trustee for 10 companies operating within the ASSAN group, and thus the investigation continues in several directions.

Three opposition party mayors detained in Turkey: what are they accused of?06.07.25, 01:49 • 2392 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Reuters
Istanbul
Ankara
Turkey
United States