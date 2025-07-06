Three opposition party mayors detained in Turkey: what are they accused of?

$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 8583 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 24603 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 104175 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 167532 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 91830 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 95651 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117067 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191494 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196759 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171927 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko
Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in Zaporizhzhia
German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine
Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 14415 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 104168 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 167527 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Three opposition party mayors detained in Turkey: what are they accused of?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Three mayors from the opposition Republican People's Party have been detained in Turkey on charges of organized crime, bribery, and abuse of office. Among those detained are the mayors of Adiyaman, Adana, and Antalya.

Three opposition party mayors detained in Turkey: what are they accused of?

In Turkey, three mayors, who are representatives of the opposition Republican People's Party, have been detained. This was reported by Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that ten people, including the mayors of Adıyaman Abdurrahman Tutdere and Adana Zeydan Karalar, were detained on charges of organized crime, bribery, and abuse of office. In a separate case, the head of Antalya, Muhittin Böcek, and two other people were detained. They are accused of bribery.

This year, officials from the Republican People's Party have faced waves of arrests, which many consider aimed at neutralizing Turkey's main opposition party. The government insists on the independence of the prosecutor's office and the judiciary, but the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu led to the largest street protests Turkey has seen in over ten years

- the publication reminds.

The media indicates that the Turkish prosecutor's office did not specify the details of the new cases.

Recall

On March 19, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.

İmamoğlu's arrest caused a wave of protests across Turkey. Over 1,000 people, including ten journalists, were detained.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the protests over the imprisonment of the Istanbul mayor became a "movement of violence" and that the opposition Republican People's Party, led by him, would be held accountable for injuries to police officers and property damage.

In Turkey, clashes and arrests over alleged caricature of Prophet Muhammad01.07.25, 09:19 • 1484 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Turkey
