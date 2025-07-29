$41.800.02
New wave of arrests in Turkey as part of operation against Istanbul city administration

Kyiv • UNN

 528 views

Investigations into the activities of the Istanbul Municipality continue in Turkey, with 25 people detained on charges of tender fraud. Dozens of people were detained during operations conducted in Istanbul, Antalya, Çanakkale, Trabzon, Bursa, and Giresun.

New wave of arrests in Turkey as part of operation against Istanbul city administration

Critics view these proceedings as part of a systematic campaign against Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Investigations into the activities of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) are ongoing in Turkey. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued arrest warrants for 25 individuals accused of "falsifying" tenders at the Istanbul Asphalt Factory Industry and Trade (ISFALT) and the Istanbul Electric Tramway and Tunnel General Directorate (IETT).

The arrests took place in Istanbul, Antalya, Çanakkale, Trabzon, Bursa, and Giresun, media reported.

According to the report, the investigation is based on the testimony of a former suspect. Critics consider these proceedings part of a systematic campaign against the country's main opposition party.

Reference

Operations targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) began with the detention of IMM Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on March 19.

As part of the corruption investigation in the Istanbul Municipality, 97 people have been arrested so far.

Also, judicial control measures were applied to 206 people detained as part of the investigation.

The number of those who took advantage of the effective repentance provisions is also striking.

A total of 73 suspects, 41 of whom were arrested, applied to the prosecutor's office and gave testimony under the provisions of effective repentance.

Turkey's largest opposition party, the CHP, has been under increasing pressure for months. These arrests are part of a series of similar measures against CHP politicians. In March, the arrest and release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu sparked nationwide protests. At least 16 mayors belonging to the party are in custody.

Recall

UNN reported that Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, achieved major victories in Istanbul and Ankara, dealing a significant blow to President Erdoğan's ruling AKP party in the local elections.

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during protests over the arrest of the Istanbul mayor.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison for insulting a prosecutor.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Istanbul
Ankara
Turkey
Tesla
