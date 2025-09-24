Erdogan and Macron discussed cooperation and the peace process for Ukraine

Ankara emphasizes the importance of dialogue with France and the development of cooperation in trade, energy, and defense. Turkey is making efforts to achieve a just peace between Ukraine and Russia and plans to advance the Istanbul negotiation process with a focus on results. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by the agency Anadolu Ajansı with reference to the statement of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, reports UNN.

The negotiations took place in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties discussed the state of Turkish-French relations, as well as regional and international issues. The President of Turkey emphasized Ankara's determination to strengthen cooperation with the EU and noted that the earliest possible involvement of relevant mechanisms would have a positive impact on the interaction of the parties.

President Erdoğan noted that Turkey is making all necessary efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. He added that Ankara intends to advance the Istanbul negotiation process, focusing on results. - writes the news agency.

President Erdoğan congratulated his French counterpart on his country's decision to recognize the State of Palestine. He noted that increased international pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve a two-state solution could yield results. The head of state emphasized that regular contacts between Turkey and France play a key role in achieving this goal.

The parties also exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, as well as the spread of xenophobia and hate crimes in Europe.

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan stated that he does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine. He also noted that Europe's economic aid to Ukraine cannot last forever.

ISW: The Istanbul agreement, insisted upon by the Kremlin, entails draconian conditions for Ukraine