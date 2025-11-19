Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expected
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey on November 19. He was met by Deputy Mayor of Ankara Faruk Köylüoğlu.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey, as announced by Ankara Deputy Mayor Faruk Köylüoğlu on November 19 on X, UNN reports.
Details
"I welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed the greetings of Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş," Köylüoğlu wrote, publishing a photo where he is meeting the President near the plane.
Addition
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Turkey on Wednesday, November 19, to meet with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, to restore US involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion.
Kyiv hopes that Washington will be able to push Moscow to negotiations, including through sanctions.
Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he plans to visit Turkey, adding that Ukraine is "preparing to intensify negotiations" and has "developed solutions" that it will offer to its partners.