06:35 PM • 1934 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 14116 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 24514 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34978 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 21619 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 23681 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 25752 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25531 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31640 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25257 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdogan to discuss just peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 19. They will discuss ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and receive signals from the United States.

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdogan to discuss just peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, November 19. He plans to discuss ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow I have a meeting with President Erdoğan. We will talk with him about the maximum possibilities of how to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace. It may be a long, or maybe not very long… we'll see. I have good relations with the President of Turkey. We will talk. We have some positions and signals from the USA. We'll see tomorrow 

– said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Spain today and will have meetings in Turkey tomorrow, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners.

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 to join talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff, who previously participated in diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire, met with Putin.

Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to renew U.S. involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine