Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdogan to discuss just peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, November 19. He plans to discuss ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow I have a meeting with President Erdoğan. We will talk with him about the maximum possibilities of how to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace. It may be a long, or maybe not very long… we'll see. I have good relations with the President of Turkey. We will talk. We have some positions and signals from the USA. We'll see tomorrow – said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Spain today and will have meetings in Turkey tomorrow, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners.

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 to join talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff, who previously participated in diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire, met with Putin.

Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to renew U.S. involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion.