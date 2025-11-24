Kyslytsya called the meeting in Geneva on the peace plan productive and urged to "keep calm"

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, negotiator with the US and other partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace, Serhiy Kyslytsia, stated that the meeting in Geneva on the peace plan was "productive" and called to "remain calm," writes UNN.

Keep calm and remain Ukrainians, no matter what. It was a long but productive Sunday in Geneva - Kyslytsia wrote on X.

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.