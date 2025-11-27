What role does Trump's son-in-law Kushner play in negotiations on Ukraine: Financial Times learned the details

Photo: www.instagram.com/jaredckushner

US President Donald Trump is using his son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, to promote a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, former permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia, mentioned Kushner's participation in the negotiation process in Geneva. According to him, Kushner "took notes about Ukraine" during the meeting.

As the publication notes, before that, Kushner worked on normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. And although he has limited experience in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space, Kushner's participation is "generally a positive factor."

This is according to Philip Gordon, former national security adviser to Kamala Harris, Vice President during Joe Biden's term.

Like Steve Witkoff, he clearly has the trust and confidence of the president, which is a prerequisite for any successful negotiator. But unlike Witkoff, Kushner has diplomatic experience. - says the expert.

Context

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States held negotiations in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

After the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that at the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations on the peace plan will continue.