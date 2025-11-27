$42.300.10
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
November 27, 07:45 AM
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
What role does Trump's son-in-law Kushner play in negotiations on Ukraine: Financial Times learned the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Donald Trump has involved his son-in-law Jared Kushner in promoting a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Kushner, who previously worked on normalizing Israel's relations with Arab countries, participated in negotiations in Geneva.

What role does Trump's son-in-law Kushner play in negotiations on Ukraine: Financial Times learned the details
Photo: www.instagram.com/jaredckushner

US President Donald Trump is using his son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, to promote a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, former permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia, mentioned Kushner's participation in the negotiation process in Geneva. According to him, Kushner "took notes about Ukraine" during the meeting.

As the publication notes, before that, Kushner worked on normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries. And although he has limited experience in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space, Kushner's participation is "generally a positive factor."

This is according to Philip Gordon, former national security adviser to Kamala Harris, Vice President during Joe Biden's term.

Like Steve Witkoff, he clearly has the trust and confidence of the president, which is a prerequisite for any successful negotiator. But unlike Witkoff, Kushner has diplomatic experience.

- says the expert.

Context

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States held negotiations in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

After the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that at the end of this week, the joint work of the Ukrainian and American delegations on the peace plan will continue.

Yevhen Ustimenko

