"Worthless statements from Moscow": Kyslytsia responded to Russia's proposals for "legally binding guarantees"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Sergiy Kyslytsia, a representative of the Ukrainian delegation, called Russia's statements regarding "legally binding guarantees" worthless. He noted that seeing those responsible for the current aggression could be the beginning of a long path to trusting Moscow's assurances.

"Worthless statements from Moscow": Kyslytsia responded to Russia's proposals for "legally binding guarantees"

Serhiy Kyslytsia, a representative of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, reacted to statements from Russia about "some legally binding guarantees not to attack," calling them worthless, UNN reports.

"In response to Moscow's worthless statements, circulated by some media, that Russia is offering some legally binding guarantees not to attack, we can consider trusting it when the existing legal provisions of Russia's Criminal Code are applied to those who started the current aggression," wrote Serhiy Kyslytsia, a representative of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, referring to Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code on "planning, preparing, initiating or waging an aggressive war."

"Seeing those responsible for the current aggression will be the beginning of a long road to trust in Moscow's assurances, guarantees... if such a point exists on this path," emphasized the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Such a statement came after the speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 11, where he assured that Russia "does not harbor" any aggressive plans against NATO and EU members, and is ready to record relevant guarantees in writing in a legal document.

"We do not harbor any aggressive plans against either NATO members or EU members, we are ready to record relevant guarantees in writing, in a legal document. Of course, on a collective, mutual basis," Lavrov said, as quoted by the media.

Lavrov demands security guarantees for all parties in the war in Ukraine11.12.25, 11:02 • 2688 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine