The head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov, stated that "there must be security guarantees for all parties" in the current war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, US President Donald Trump "sincerely seeks to resolve the conflict by political and diplomatic methods."

We insist that a package of agreements on a strong, stable, long-term peace with security guarantees for all involved countries be reached - Lavrov said.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated about an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

At the same time, Sergey Lavrov's recent report to the Federation Council showed that in reality, the Kremlin is ready to speak only the language of threats and ultimatums, not diplomacy.