Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Lavrov demands security guarantees for all parties in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the need for security guarantees for all parties in the war in Ukraine. He also noted that Donald Trump sincerely seeks to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic methods.

Lavrov demands security guarantees for all parties in the war in Ukraine

The head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov, stated that "there must be security guarantees for all parties" in the current war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, US President Donald Trump "sincerely seeks to resolve the conflict by political and diplomatic methods."

We insist that a package of agreements on a strong, stable, long-term peace with security guarantees for all involved countries be reached

 - Lavrov said.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated about an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

At the same time, Sergey Lavrov's recent report to the Federation Council showed that in reality, the Kremlin is ready to speak only the language of threats and ultimatums, not diplomacy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine