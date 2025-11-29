Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Sunday in Florida. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed senior US official, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that recent meetings in Geneva allowed Ukraine to present an alternative to the proposals outlined by US Secretary of War Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv almost two weeks ago.

Ukraine faces significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace deal, while (Ukrainian President) Zelensky is in the most difficult political and military situation since the first days of Russia's invasion in 2022. - the article says.

The publication adds that the political fallout from a $100 million corruption scandal in the energy sector has led to the removal of two ministers, and now the right-hand man of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia departed for the United States to further discuss the peace plan.

