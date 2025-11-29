Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - Reuters

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 4750 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 10831 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 11228 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 12109 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 13455 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 13198 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 13392 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13380 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14157 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14622 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the USNovember 29, 11:16 AM • 8590 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 13248 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhotoNovember 29, 01:14 PM • 8352 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about UkraineNovember 29, 02:01 PM • 11142 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 9656 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 9916 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 63184 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 49591 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 57115 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 55482 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 9916 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 34628 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 52433 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 72009 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 103751 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

A Ukrainian delegation will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Florida. The meeting comes amid pressure from Washington for a peace deal and a political crisis in Ukraine.

Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Sunday in Florida. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed senior US official, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that recent meetings in Geneva allowed Ukraine to present an alternative to the proposals outlined by US Secretary of War Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv almost two weeks ago.

Ukraine faces significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace deal, while (Ukrainian President) Zelensky is in the most difficult political and military situation since the first days of Russia's invasion in 2022.

- the article says.

The publication adds that the political fallout from a $100 million corruption scandal in the energy sector has led to the removal of two ministers, and now the right-hand man of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia departed for the United States to further discuss the peace plan.

"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA29.11.25, 13:00 • 13379 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv