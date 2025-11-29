"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the task he gave to the Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, which went to the United States for peace talks - "to promptly and meaningfully prepare the definition of steps to end the war," UNN writes.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, together with his team, is already on his way to the United States. Today, Rustem reported, and the task is clear - to promptly and meaningfully prepare the definition of steps to end the war. - Zelenskyy wrote.

"Ukraine continues to work as constructively as possible with America, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States. I look forward to the report of our delegation on the results of the work, which will take place this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially appointed NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, on achieving a just and lasting peace, which was previously headed by the dismissed head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

As reported by the President's Office on November 29, the Ukrainian delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, went to the United States for peace talks.

