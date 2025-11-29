$42.190.00
The Presidential Office confirmed: the Ukrainian delegation, led by Umerov, has left for the US for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Ukrainian delegation, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, has departed for the United States for negotiations. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, is also part of the delegation. The delegation has already reported to President Zelenskyy on the preparations for the meetings.

The Presidential Office confirmed: the Ukrainian delegation, led by Umerov, has left for the US for negotiations

The Ukrainian delegation, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, has departed for the US for negotiations. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already been briefed on the preparations for meetings with the American side. This was reported to journalists by the President's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, according to UNN.

Details

"Today, Umerov already briefed the President on the preparations for meetings with the American side. The delegation is already en route," Lytvyn said.

According to him, Umerov heads the delegation. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, is part of the delegation and is participating in the negotiations.

Addition

On Friday, November 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on changes to the composition of the delegation for negotiations between Ukraine and the US, according to which the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, headed the delegation instead of the dismissed head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office

Recall

Media reported that Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia reportedly went to the US for further discussions on the peace plan.

Prior to this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

