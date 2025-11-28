Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's online representation, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from his previously held position.

On the dismissal of A. Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine – the text of the decree reads.

Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy