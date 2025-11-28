Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 1148 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 3018 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12140 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12579 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11335 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 26877 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19491 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17594 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32377 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19445 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 19809 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 20168 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 23103 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 22536 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 23904 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12129 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 14777 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 26870 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24023 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Friedrich Merz
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22520 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39793 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 59927 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92559 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107516 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's online representation.

Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's online representation, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from his previously held position. 

On the dismissal of A. Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine 

– the text of the decree reads.

Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy28.11.25, 17:22 • 2980 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy