Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today's next internal decisions are: first, the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted. The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation. I am grateful to Andriy for always representing the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It has always been a patriotic position. I want there to be no rumors or speculation. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that on Saturday he would hold consultations on the new head of the OP with "those who can lead this institution."

Recall

NABU and SAP conducted searches at the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported on "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home.

Reference

Andriy Yermak has been the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" and a member of the National Investment Council. For many years, he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.