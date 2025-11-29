$42.190.11
02:21 AM
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 354 views

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and Serhiy Kyslytsia have traveled to the US to discuss a peace plan. They will meet with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Florida.

Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace plan

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia have traveled to the United States to further discuss the peace plan. This was reported by Bloomberg agency, citing a source familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation will meet in Florida with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Ukrainian delegation is traveling to the US to further discuss the peace plan proposed by President Trump

- the report says.

Witkoff is also expected to lead the US delegation in talks in Russia next week.

Recall

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on social network X that instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will take part in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation.

"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
November 28, 03:21 AM

Vita Zelenetska

