Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace plan

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia have traveled to the United States to further discuss the peace plan. This was reported by Bloomberg agency, citing a source familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation will meet in Florida with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Ukrainian delegation is traveling to the US to further discuss the peace plan proposed by President Trump - the report says.

Witkoff is also expected to lead the US delegation in talks in Russia next week.

Recall

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on social network X that instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will take part in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation.

"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches