MFA awaits personnel changes: Kyslytsia to become minister, Sybiha - ambassador to Poland - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Personnel changes are expected in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Sergiy Kyslytsia will become the new head of the diplomatic department, and the current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, will take the post of ambassador to Poland.

MFA awaits personnel changes: Kyslytsia to become minister, Sybiha - ambassador to Poland - MP

Personnel changes are expected soon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, Serhiy Kyslytsia will become the new head of the diplomatic department, UNN reports.

You can add the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the personnel changes. Serhiy Kyslytsia (he is currently the first deputy - ed.) will become the new minister.

- Zheleznyak reported.

Zelenskyy discussed with Kyslytsia areas of diplomatic work and negotiations with the United States05.12.25, 12:32 • 5582 views

The current head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, according to the MP, "will go as ambassador to Poland."

"Discussions are ongoing": MP shares what is being said about the election of a new leader of "Servant of the People" at the anticipated congress12.12.25, 15:10 • 448 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with a member of the Ukrainian delegation for peace talks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, the directions of diplomatic work and negotiations with the United States against the backdrop of another such meeting in Miami, and announced the strengthening of work with partners.

Antonina Tumanova

