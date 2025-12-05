$42.180.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the US with Kyslytsia amid the Miami meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the US with First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia. This happened against the backdrop of the meeting in Miami and the announced strengthening of work with partners.

Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the US with Kyslytsia amid the Miami meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the United States with Serhiy Kyslytsia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for peace talks and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, against the backdrop of another such meeting held in Miami on Thursday, and announced the strengthening of work with partners, as reported on Friday in social networks, writes UNN.

We discussed with Serhiy Kyslytsia some areas of our diplomatic work and negotiations, particularly with the United States.

- Zelenskyy said.

US President's envoy and Trump's son-in-law met with Umerov in Miami - media05.12.25, 08:19 • 2608 views

According to the President, as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a professional diplomat who worked for a long time in America, "Serhiy has relevant experience and vision."

"We will strengthen our work with partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine