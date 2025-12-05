Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the US with Kyslytsia amid the Miami meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the direction of negotiations with the United States with Serhiy Kyslytsia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for peace talks and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, against the backdrop of another such meeting held in Miami on Thursday, and announced the strengthening of work with partners, as reported on Friday in social networks, writes UNN.

We discussed with Serhiy Kyslytsia some areas of our diplomatic work and negotiations, particularly with the United States. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a professional diplomat who worked for a long time in America, "Serhiy has relevant experience and vision."

"We will strengthen our work with partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.