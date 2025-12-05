$42.200.13
US President's envoy and Trump's son-in-law met with Umerov in Miami - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami. The meeting took place at the request of Witkoff and Kushner, who are Florida residents.

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner held a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, reports the Miami Herald, writes UNN.

On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner held a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami

- the publication reports.

A senior US official said Witkoff and Kushner requested the venue.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner invited Secretary Umerov to Miami for a meeting, and Secretary Umerov accepted," the official told the Miami Herald. "Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner are Florida locals."

Julia Shramko

