US President's envoy and Trump's son-in-law met with Umerov in Miami - media

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner held a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, reports the Miami Herald, writes UNN.

On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner held a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Miami - the publication reports.

A senior US official said Witkoff and Kushner requested the venue.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner invited Secretary Umerov to Miami for a meeting, and Secretary Umerov accepted," the official told the Miami Herald. "Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner are Florida locals."

"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks