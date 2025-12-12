"Discussions are ongoing": MP shares what is being said about the election of a new leader of "Servant of the People" at the anticipated congress

Discussions continue in political circles about who might lead the "Servant of the People" political force, which, according to reports, is preparing for a congress in less than a week, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Zhelezniak, after the relevant information appeared in the press, wrote that "a congress of the 'Servant of the People' party has been scheduled for December 17," indicating that "they are to elect the next head... of the party" there.

"I checked the information about who might lead 'Servant of the People'. No one has yet expressed a great desire to lead it; discussions are ongoing within the team and within the President's circle about who it might be. There are still 5 days. (...) Therefore, I would not yet claim that it is Kornienko. Although he is definitely one of the candidates," Zhelezniak wrote later.

