"Discussions are ongoing": MP shares what is being said about the election of a new leader of "Servant of the People" at the anticipated congress

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 284 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 662 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 13568 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 13490 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 15238 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16075 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 19931 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 26933 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 38950 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 46688 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 17653 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 24032 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 25166 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 12177 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 10447 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 668 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 13587 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 61312 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 64771 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 64255 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 416 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 8100 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 40650 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 39478 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 44428 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

"Discussions are ongoing": MP shares what is being said about the election of a new leader of "Servant of the People" at the anticipated congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on discussions regarding the new head of the "Servant of the People" party. The party congress is scheduled for December 17, where a new leader is to be elected.

"Discussions are ongoing": MP shares what is being said about the election of a new leader of "Servant of the People" at the anticipated congress

Discussions continue in political circles about who might lead the "Servant of the People" political force, which, according to reports, is preparing for a congress in less than a week, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Zhelezniak, after the relevant information appeared in the press, wrote that "a congress of the 'Servant of the People' party has been scheduled for December 17," indicating that "they are to elect the next head... of the party" there.

"I checked the information about who might lead 'Servant of the People'. No one has yet expressed a great desire to lead it; discussions are ongoing within the team and within the President's circle about who it might be. There are still 5 days. (...) Therefore, I would not yet claim that it is Kornienko. Although he is definitely one of the candidates," Zhelezniak wrote later.

Instead of Kolisnyk: New MP from "Servant of the People" Slynko sworn in to Rada04.11.25, 12:01 • 2211 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Servant of the People
Yaroslav Zheleznyak