Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3930 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 5590 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 7538 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 9692 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 16902 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22225 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 16153 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 17816 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33309 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46928 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 19021 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 16484 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 11904 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 11448 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 10229 views
Publications
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3930 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 10458 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 16902 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22225 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 56044 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Shiryayev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ternopil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 19200 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 42903 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 41097 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 42401 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 55233 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Fox News
Heating

Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3460 views

US President Donald Trump's peace plan envisages territorial concessions from Ukraine and Russia paying rent for Donbas. The plan also provides for Ukraine's legal control over the occupied territories, but without disclosing the amount of rent from Russia.

Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan provides not only for territorial concessions from Ukraine but also for Russia to pay rent for Donbas. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

According to the publication, under Trump's plan, Russia will pay rent for effective control over the occupied Donbas. However, the amount of this payment is not disclosed, The Telegraph reports.

At the same time, the publication calls this principle "money for land." The authors of the material believe that this corresponds to the scheme of business deals.

In addition, this plan provides for Ukraine's legal control over the occupied territories.

Under its constitution, Ukraine is obliged to put the issue of territory transfer to a public vote, which is likely to fail - which can be avoided if rented

- writes The Telegraph.

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Axios reported that the administration of United States President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan provides for actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of some lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by the Russians after negotiations.

Later, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.

At the same time, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called Donald Trump's plan an information and psychological special operation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
The Daily Telegraph
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine