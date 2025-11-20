US President Donald Trump's "peace" plan provides not only for territorial concessions from Ukraine but also for Russia to pay rent for Donbas. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

According to the publication, under Trump's plan, Russia will pay rent for effective control over the occupied Donbas. However, the amount of this payment is not disclosed, The Telegraph reports.

At the same time, the publication calls this principle "money for land." The authors of the material believe that this corresponds to the scheme of business deals.

In addition, this plan provides for Ukraine's legal control over the occupied territories.

Under its constitution, Ukraine is obliged to put the issue of territory transfer to a public vote, which is likely to fail - which can be avoided if rented - writes The Telegraph.

Context

US President Donald Trump approved a 28-point peace settlement plan between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Axios reported that the administration of United States President Donald Trump was secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This plan provides for actual Russian control over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there.

The plan also provides for the return of some lands in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by the Russians after negotiations.

Later, Axios reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

Recall

The Telegraph columnist Daniel DePetris considers Trump's plan for Ukraine unrealistic and unacceptable for Kyiv. He noted that this plan is not credible, as the chances of its implementation are extremely small.

At the same time, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia called Donald Trump's plan an information and psychological special operation.