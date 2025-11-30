Putin to receive updated peace plan from US on Tuesday - Axios

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation departs for Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami on Sunday to coordinate positions ahead of US talks with Russia. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are planning to go to Moscow to present Putin with an updated US peace plan.

The Ukrainian side is led by National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and intelligence representatives. The meeting is taking place at the Shell Bay Golf Club.

Before the talks, there was a change in the composition of the delegation: it was expected that Andriy Yermak would lead it, but he resigned after a search of his home. In a text message on Sunday, he wrote to colleagues that he was "going to the front" in eastern Ukraine.

From the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are participating.

During a meeting in Geneva last week, the parties agreed on all points of the peace plan except two – territories and security guarantees. A senior American official stated that the US wants to reduce disagreements on these issues, emphasizing: "The Ukrainians know what we expect from them."

Before his resignation, Yermak said that territorial issues could only be discussed at the presidential level. Donald Trump, in turn, stated that he would meet with Zelenskyy and Putin only when the parties were "close to an agreement to end the war."

At the same time, Putin doubled his territorial demands, stating on Thursday that Russia would either take all the land it claims peacefully or by force. He said that Kyiv seemed ready to fight "to the last Ukrainian," as was Russia.

Further developments will depend on whether the parties can find a compromise on territories and security guarantees.

Recall

The 28-point US peace plan, unveiled last week, is based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October. This document contained Moscow's conditions for ending the war, including concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected.