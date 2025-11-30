Putin to receive updated peace plan from US on Tuesday - Axios

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
11:44 AM • 5106 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 11439 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 15341 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 25318 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 35557 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 29021 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26224 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23257 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17805 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16951 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
86%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 10895 views
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reportedPhotoNovember 30, 08:42 AM • 4760 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war09:03 AM • 5842 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 10585 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideo10:31 AM • 7582 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 28584 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 76208 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 60134 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 68330 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 66742 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Israel
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 28584 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 40124 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 57306 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 76771 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 108313 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Facebook

Putin to receive updated peace plan from US on Tuesday - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

US and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami to coordinate positions before Trump's delegation travels to Moscow with an updated peace plan. Key disagreements concern territories and security guarantees.

Putin to receive updated peace plan from US on Tuesday - Axios

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation departs for Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami on Sunday to coordinate positions ahead of US talks with Russia. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are planning to go to Moscow to present Putin with an updated US peace plan.

The Ukrainian side is led by National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and intelligence representatives. The meeting is taking place at the Shell Bay Golf Club.

Before the talks, there was a change in the composition of the delegation: it was expected that Andriy Yermak would lead it, but he resigned after a search of his home. In a text message on Sunday, he wrote to colleagues that he was "going to the front" in eastern Ukraine.

From the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are participating.

During a meeting in Geneva last week, the parties agreed on all points of the peace plan except two – territories and security guarantees. A senior American official stated that the US wants to reduce disagreements on these issues, emphasizing: "The Ukrainians know what we expect from them."

Before his resignation, Yermak said that territorial issues could only be discussed at the presidential level. Donald Trump, in turn, stated that he would meet with Zelenskyy and Putin only when the parties were "close to an agreement to end the war."

At the same time, Putin doubled his territorial demands, stating on Thursday that Russia would either take all the land it claims peacefully or by force. He said that Kyiv seemed ready to fight "to the last Ukrainian," as was Russia.

Further developments will depend on whether the parties can find a compromise on territories and security guarantees.

Recall

The 28-point US peace plan, unveiled last week, is based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October. This document contained Moscow's conditions for ending the war, including concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Geneva
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine