Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, is heading to the United States for negotiations, possibly as the head of the negotiating delegation, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll said on X, UNN reports.

Details

"I am told General Budanov is heading to the US. Possibly as head of the negotiating process (to be announced later). Talks seem to be ongoing. Trump will not let Ukrainian issues stand in the way of an unequal peace," Carroll wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia have reportedly traveled to the US for further discussions on a peace plan.

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side.

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on X that instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of head of the Presidential Office, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov would participate in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of head of the Presidential Office on November 28.