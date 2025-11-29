Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:54 AM • 340 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
02:21 AM • 14491 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 26322 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 28316 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 33353 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 45770 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 28670 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21843 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 44234 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23247 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 10083 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of CultureNovember 28, 11:52 PM • 10340 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attackNovember 29, 01:37 AM • 9758 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 12632 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko05:30 AM • 8832 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 45743 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 35585 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 44223 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 42752 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 47840 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 28482 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 46314 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 66180 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 98324 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 113070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

According to a journalist from The Economist, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, is heading to the United States, possibly as the leader of the negotiation process. Earlier, Rustem Umerov and Serhiy Kyslytsia traveled to the US to discuss a peace plan.

Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, is heading to the United States for negotiations, possibly as the head of the negotiating delegation, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll said on X, UNN reports.

Details

"I am told General Budanov is heading to the US. Possibly as head of the negotiating process (to be announced later). Talks seem to be ongoing. Trump will not let Ukrainian issues stand in the way of an unequal peace," Carroll wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia have reportedly traveled to the US for further discussions on a peace plan.

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with the American side.

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on X that instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of head of the Presidential Office, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov would participate in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of head of the Presidential Office on November 28.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
The Economist
Financial Times
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States