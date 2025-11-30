$42.190.00
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
11:44 AM • 11415 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 14934 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 18341 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 27902 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 37169 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 30322 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26717 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23559 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17999 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya spoke about the course of the meeting.

Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"
Photo: x.com/SergiyKyslytsya

The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida will continue after a break. The First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, called it "exciting and constructive." He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

It was a good start to the current meeting. Very exciting and constructive so far. A warm atmosphere conducive to a potentially progressive outcome

 - Kyslytsia stated.

He separately thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for organizing the meeting.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff also spoke about the positive atmosphere at the talks in Miami.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are holding a meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan.

Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation arriving in the US for negotiations.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would ensure peace for 50-70 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

