Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"

Photo: x.com/SergiyKyslytsya

The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida will continue after a break. The First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, called it "exciting and constructive." He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

It was a good start to the current meeting. Very exciting and constructive so far. A warm atmosphere conducive to a potentially progressive outcome - Kyslytsia stated.

He separately thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for organizing the meeting.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff also spoke about the positive atmosphere at the talks in Miami.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are holding a meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on an updated peace plan.

Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation arriving in the US for negotiations.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would ensure peace for 50-70 years.