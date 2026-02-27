Zelenskyy spoke with Fico - invited him to Kyiv "to discuss all issues"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and invited him to Kyiv to discuss "all existing issues," the President's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico agreed to establish an investigative commission regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. Orbán called on President Zelenskyy to provide access to it.