Zelenskyy spoke with Fico - invited him to Kyiv "to discuss all issues"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine is speaking with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and inviting him to Ukraine. Earlier, Fico and Orbán agreed to establish a commission on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and invited him to Kyiv to discuss "all existing issues," the President's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Recall
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico agreed to establish an investigative commission regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. Orbán called on President Zelenskyy to provide access to it.