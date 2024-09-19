Without emotions and political overtones: Pyshnyi on the discussion of re-taxation of banks

The discussion of the issue of re-taxation of banks should be held without emotions and political overtones, with an emphasis on efficiency and risks. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

"Any decision should be evaluated in terms of its effectiveness. I would very much like and expect that we "remove" the discussion of re-taxation of banks, at this "premium rate" of an additional 50%," Pyshnyi said.

According to him, the NBU has "removed emotions" and hopes that banks will make a decisive contribution to financing the deficit without using emission sources this year.

"When we talk about additional taxation, we should take into account that last year the rate was 50% of the corporate income tax, this year the retroactive rate is again 50% of the corporate income tax. It seems that 100% of the profits earned in 12 months are subject to taxation. That is why we would like this discussion to be focused on efficiency and risks, without additional emotions and political overtones," Pyshnyi said.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine opposed the increase in the bank profit tax in 2024 from 25% to 50%, as envisaged by the government's revised tax hike bill.

And on Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted 241 in favor in the first reading of the draft law No. 11416d to increase taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year, which included an additional 50% taxation of banks.