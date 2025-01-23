ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

NBU has raised the discount rate to 14.5%: for what purpose

NBU has raised the discount rate to 14.5%: for what purpose

Kyiv  •  UNN

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its key policy rate to 14.5% per annum, up 1% from the previous level. The decision is aimed at supporting the foreign exchange market and controlling inflation to the target of 5%.

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised its discount rate to 14.5% effective January 24, up 1% from the previous rate, the NBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to raise the key policy rate to 14.5% per annum. The decision is aimed at maintaining the stability of the foreign exchange market, keeping inflation expectations under control, reversing the inflation trend, and gradually slowing inflation to the 5% target. Containment of price pressure is likely to require further tightening of interest rate policy," said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi.

Recall 

Last year, the National Bank of Ukraine raised the key policy rate to 13.5%, arguing that this decision should maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, keep inflation expectations under control, and gradually slow inflation to the 5% target.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

