The case of the NBU's chief lawyer: the regulator has not yet responded to criminal proceedings

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 97314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172675 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144897 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112134 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45797 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114527 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65266 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71659 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38780 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175112 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191250 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143349 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147810 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155966 views
The case of the NBU's chief lawyer: the regulator has not yet responded to criminal proceedings

The case of the NBU's chief lawyer: the regulator has not yet responded to criminal proceedings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125437 views

The regulator has not yet responded to the criminal case against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, for alleged abuse of office Experts see this as double standards and possible cover-up by the NBU's management.

Last week, Ukrainians were outraged by a conflict between Pavel Polarush, head of the NBU's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, and Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny), during which the official threatened the latter with military retaliation. However, this is not the only violation committed by NBU officials. The regulator has not yet responded to the criminal case against the director of the NBU's legal department, Oleksandr Zyma, for alleged abuse of office, UNN reports.

Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny) said that he was threatened by Pavel Poliarush, a drunken head of the NBU's Department for Work with Troubled Assets. The incident occurred on the road near one of the capital's residential complexes. According to him, Poliarush jumped in front of a military officer, blocked traffic, started fighting and said that he would shoot him in the legs with his award weapon. Polarush denied everything. Another video published by the military shows that police officers inspecting Polarush's car found an object that looked like a gun. According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly said that he would “buy everyone” and said in front of law enforcement officers that “all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk.” Videos of the incident went viral on social media and caused outrage among users. They demanded the NBU leadership's reaction to the incident.

The Kyiv police told UNN that opened criminal proceedings under the articles “threatening to kill” and “inflicting light bodily harm” and drew up a report against Polarush for driving under the influence. In addition, law enforcement officers confirmed that they had seized a weapon from the official.

After the conflict between the NBU official and the military became public, the NBU leadership responded. They said they would conduct their own investigation into the incident. They emphasized that the conflict took place outside of working hours and was not related to Polarush's professional duties.

Not Polarush alone

At the same time, the National Bank's leadership is stubbornly ignoring another scandal involving one of its subordinates. It is about the NBU's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zyma.

Earlier , UNN reported on the criminal proceedings being investigated on the fact of possible abuse of office by Zyma. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU.  The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

Despite the fact that the case has been under investigation for more than 9 months, the NBU management has never communicated with the public about possible violations committed by Zyma. The NBU also did not report any internal audits or investigations into the actions of the institution's chief lawyer. This is probably due to the fact that Zyma's case did not cause such widespread outrage, unlike the sensitive topic of threats to a military officer.

Moreover, in addition to the stubborn disregard for the situation on the part of the National Bank's management, strange things are happening with Zyma's criminal proceedings. In particular, the State Bureau of Investigation has been ignoring the April 22 decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, which recognized Yulia Sosedka , co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this case, for more than 4 months. According to Concorde's co-owner, Yelena Sosedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions. 

And then, before receiving a new ruling, in which the court ordered investigators to hand Yulia Sosiedka the victim's memorial within 72 hours, the SBI sent the case to the police department in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation into the case.

The same opinion is shared by lawyers interviewed by UNN. In particular, according to managing partner of GRACERS, attorney Serhii Lysenko, the transfer of the case from the SBI to the district police department may indicate attempts to delay it.

Dumping the case at the district police department is a direct way to hide and bury the case. And, unfortunately, in most cases, they succeed

It is possible that the attempts to delay are related to the fact that Zyma not only holds a senior position but also has close ties to NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, as they worked together at Oschadbank before joining the National Bank. Security expert Serhiy Shabovta does not rule out that law enforcement will not prosecute Zyma properly because he is a man of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi.

In Ukraine, the NBU was headed by a person who was the head of Oschadbank, which never spoiled us with its good performance. A bank that was always on the verge of bankruptcy, and the state simply propped it up (financed it - ed.), and a person with such professional experience became the head of the NBU. What do we want? Now all the subordinates, and the chief lawyer is a person who is close to the chairman, personally fulfill his tasks. That's why he is protected, he (Zyma - ed.) is protected in advance, because he works in a system that is built for corrupt purposes, and under certain obligations to him that he will be protected from persecution

So the question arises as to why the NBU management has such different approaches to violations committed by its subordinates

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Oschadbank
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
Kyiv

