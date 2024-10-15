System is rotten from the inside: expert comments on the NBU management's lack of response to scandals involving subordinates

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 6358 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 11812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 41522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 143662 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192344 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353724 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178100 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147722 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196936 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13855 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 7614 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 19586 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26806 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 22154 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 6356 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 4420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 11810 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 22388 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 41520 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26931 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29255 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42778 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50954 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139348 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

System is rotten from the inside: expert comments on the NBU management's lack of response to scandals involving subordinates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142120 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has been at the center of a series of scandals due to the actions of its officials. Despite the criminal proceedings that have been opened, the NBU's management ignores public attention and does not respond to violations by its subordinates, which undermines confidence in the country's banking system.

System is rotten from the inside: expert comments on the NBU management's lack of response to scandals involving subordinates

Over the past year, the National Bank of Ukraine has seen several high-profile scandals involving misconduct by its officials. However, the NBU leadership is trying to pretend that nothing is happening. Political analyst Taras Zahorodnyi noted in an exclusive commentary to UNN that due to lack of control, the National Bank is trying to hush up everything and not respond not only to violations by the regulator's officials but also to violations in the banking system as a whole.

Abuse of power

For almost a year now, there has been no response from the regulator or its head, Andriy Pyshnyi, to the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, for alleged abuse of power and office, which led to serious consequences.

The case was opened due to letter from Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the chief lawyer of the National Bank and the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Deposit Guarantee Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.

It was about four lawsuits in which Concord demanded to cancel fines totaling almost 63.5 million Hryvnia. They were submitted even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concord and introduced a temporary administration there. 

The Foundation followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained a digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma.

According to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosiedka, Zima's instructions deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial. 

Currently, Zyma's case has been transferred from the SBI to the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv for investigation. Law enforcement officials reported to UNN that they plan to identify the victims and interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after serving Zyma with a notice of suspicion, investigators will file a petition with the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department.

By his actions, Zyma, who also chairs the Administrative Board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, could have called into question the independence of the Fund's management, which now has a negative impact on interaction with international financial institutions. It is possible that, for example, the IMF, due to its dissatisfaction with the situation, began to actively demand that Ukraine develop a procedure and hold an open competition for the position of the DGF Managing Director.

Disrespect and threats to the military

According to media reports, the main contender for the position of managing director of the Fund was the head of the Department for work with distressed assets of the NBU Pavel Polarush. This official of the National Bank recently became a participant in a conflict with the military, and this is another example of how the regulator's management does not respond to violations of its subordinates.

In particular, Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny) stated that he was threatened by a drunk Pavel Poliarush. The incident occurred on the road near one of the capital's residential complexes. According to him, the NBU official jumped in front of the military, blocked traffic, started fighting and said that he would shoot him in the legs with his award weapon. Polarush denied everything. Another video published by the military shows that police officers inspecting Polarush's car found an object that looked like a gun. According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly said that he would "buy everyone" and told the police that "all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk." Videos of the incident went viral on social media and caused outrage among users. They demanded a reaction from the NBU leadership to the incident.

The Kiev police UNN reported that they opened criminal proceedings under the articles "threat to kill" and "causing minor bodily harm", and also drew up a protocol against Polarush for driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, law enforcement officers confirmed that they seized weapons from the official.

The National Bank of Ukraine limited itself to a brief statement hinting that Polarush would not be prosecuted because the "incident" in which he was involved was "not related to the performance of professional duties" and occurred outside of working hours. The NBU also promised to conduct an internal investigation. That was the end of the regulator's communication with the public. The NBU management did not express any condemnation or regret over the incident, nor did it report on the results of the internal investigation.

It is worth noting that earlier journalists found outthat Polarush repeatedly traveled abroad after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the journalists reported that in November 2022, he received permission to leave the country from the odious former Deputy Minister of Defense, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is still not known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

The main thing is not to get involved in the discussion

No less vivid example of how the NBU leadership hides its head in the sand during scandals is the situation with the deputy head of the regulator Kateryna Rozhkova.

The Cassation economic Court as part of the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation between the individuals ' Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) and the former management of Platinum Bank, which was declared insolvent in 2017.

Rozhkova was among the ten defendants in the case. Before being appointed to the National Bank, she worked as a member of the bank's board.

According to the court's decision, the defendants must compensate UAH 1.5 billion in damages caused to Platinum Bank by issuing non-performing loans (NPLs). The funds, according to of Rozhkova's declaration, are to be debited from her accounts.

Despite the court's decision, which actually decided that Rozhkova also committed violations that caused enormous losses, she continues to work at the National Bank of Ukraine and decide the fate of other financial institutions.

That is, in this case, as well as in other scandals involving Rozhkova, the National Bank's management sees no problems.

Moreover, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi did not consider it necessary to communicate this situation with the public, let alone explain it to MPs. In particular, according to media reports, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, one of the committee members asked Pyshnyi whether it was correct that Rozhkova continued to work in her position after the Supreme Court's decision.

Pyshnyi replied: "I would not dive into discussing this issue now." That's all we heard from the NBU governor about the Rozhkova situation.

System is rotten from the inside

Political analyst Taras Zahorodnyi believes that this reaction of the National Bank's leadership to the scandals involving its subordinates, or rather the lack of reaction, is due to the fact that the regulator is "an absolutely uncontrolled structure.

"The NBU behaves as if the laws are not written for it at all. Because there is no fruitful work of law enforcement agencies, and the NBU is trying to hush up everything and not respond not only to violations directly in the NBU, but also in the banking system as a whole. So I'm not surprised. They don't even suspend people for at least the duration of the investigation! Well, I don't see anything surprising here, unfortunately, this system just rotted from the inside," Zagorodny said.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta admits that due to political influence, they will try to "leak" the cases against NBU officials, including Oleksandr Zyma.

"The NBU is headed by a person who was the head of Oschadbank, which has never spoiled us with its good performance. A bank that was always on the verge of bankruptcy, and the state simply propped it up (financed it - ed.), and a person with such professional experience became the head of the NBU. What do we want? Now all the subordinates, and the chief lawyer is a person who is close to the chairman, are personally fulfilling his tasks. That's why he is protected, he (Zyma - ed.) is protected in advance, because he works in a system that is built for corruption, and under certain obligations to him that he will be protected from persecution," he said.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Supreme Court of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
Kyiv
