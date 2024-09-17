NBU: Hryvnia lending up 20% since the beginning of the year

In the retail segment, the volume of hryvnia lending increased by 10% compared to February 24, 2022, or by 20% since the beginning of 2024. This was announced on his Facebook page by the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

Details

We see that important positive trends in lending have now emerged. We are recording growth: in the retail segment, hryvnia lending increased by 10% compared to February 24, 2022 (+20% since the beginning of 2024), in the corporate segment - by 10% (9% since the beginning of the year). Along with the growth of the loan portfolio, lending conditions are improving. In particular, the interest rates on new hryvnia loans to businesses have fallen to 15% per annum. This is the level of the pre-docking year 2019 ,” said Pyshnyi.

Recall

Ukraine's underlying inflationary pressures have increased more than expected. This is due to the effects of this year's poorer harvests and the impact of higher business costs. Although core inflation has reached 6.5% (up from 5.7% in mid-summer), the NBU forecasts a moderate increase in prices; the regulator promises to bring the rate back to 5% over the next few years.